Thousands without power in Livingston, some areas reportedly without water

Tree falls in Livingston Parish on August 30, 2021 during Hurricane Ida.

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish was severely impacted by Hurricane Ida Sunday night, and early Monday morning thousands were without power.

According to Entergy's website, 19,610 were in the dark as of 6:30 a.m.

In addition to dealing with power outages, some parts of Livingston were reportedly without water.

WBRZ will continue to monitor developments in the Parish and provide updates as needed.