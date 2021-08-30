75°
Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power in Livingston, some areas reportedly without water
LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish was severely impacted by Hurricane Ida Sunday night, and early Monday morning thousands were without power.
According to Entergy's website, 19,610 were in the dark as of 6:30 a.m.
In addition to dealing with power outages, some parts of Livingston were reportedly without water.
WBRZ will continue to monitor developments in the Parish and provide updates as needed.