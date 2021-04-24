84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thousands without power following overnight Saturday storms; Entergy crews assessing damages

Saturday, April 24 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nearly 17,000 people statewide are without power. Entergy crews are assessing the damages left from Saturday morning storms. 

A spokesperson with Entergy says close to 3300 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish and 4000 customers in Ascension.

There is no word just yet on when power will be restored to those affected customers.

This is a developing story.

