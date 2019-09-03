Thousands without power along Airline Highway near EBR-Ascension parish line

BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 households are being affected by a power outage near the East Baton Rouge Parish line.

The outages were first reported after 3 p.m. in several neighborhoods between Highland Road and LA 42.

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time. Entergy says it's working to resolve the problem.