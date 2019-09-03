93°
Latest Weather Blog
Thousands without power along Airline Highway near EBR-Ascension parish line
BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 households are being affected by a power outage near the East Baton Rouge Parish line.
The outages were first reported after 3 p.m. in several neighborhoods between Highland Road and LA 42.
The cause of the outages is unknown at this time. Entergy says it's working to resolve the problem.
TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT: Power outage knocks out signals along Airline Highway from Highland to LA 427 into Ascension Parish— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) September 3, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woodlawn increases security at all campuses Tuesday after 'video threat' surfaces
-
Police called to overnight shooting on North Street
-
Louisiana restaurants now required to label imported seafood
-
Officials work to keep boaters safe on Labor Day
-
Louisiana first responders deployed to East Coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian