Thousands without power after early morning severe weather
BATON ROUGE – Over 15,000 residents are without power across the State after severe weather swept through early Thursday morning.
Entergy is reporting the majority of the outages with more than 13,000 without power. DEMCO is dealing with just over 2,600 power outages.
Crews are working to get power restored but as of right now, there is no estimated time frame for when power will be restored.
