Thousands remain under boil water advisory in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO - Large swaths of Ascension Parish remain under boil advisories following recent catastrophic flooding in the region, according to the APOHSEP.
Parish officials recently posted an updated list of public water systems currently under boil water advisory due to the recent floods.
According to the population totals, more than 2,000 people are affected by the remaining areas under the advisories.
The list is as follows (mobile users can tap the image for a larger version):
