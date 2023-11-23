Thousands of runners start Thanksgiving at annual Turkey Trot 5K run

BATON ROUGE - In a flurry of feathers and a dash of holiday spirit, more than two thousand participants traded their Thanksgiving aprons for running shoes for the annual Turkey Trot downtown.

The cold weather didn't stop the crowd from having a flockin' good time as they burned off their pre-feast calories. The event kicked off with a one-mile fun run for beginners at 7:30 a.m., then rolled into a 5K race at 8 a.m. sharp.

For many families, like Joe and Pam Malara, it's a long-running tradition. The Malaras returned for their 26th year.

"Every year, the costumes," the couple said. "There's always something new and it's always a joy to see the kids. It's beautiful. The people, the atmosphere, the race organizers do a magnificent job."

Others joined in for some first-time friendly "fowl" play.

"My wife, she said I got to run," said Nour Amous about his first year at the Turkey Trot.

Seasoned sprinter or still in a stroller, people of all ages came together to celebrate health and happiness while supporting a charitable cause. All registration fees were donated to the March of Dimes.

"We just love it," said Rose Olivier, who returned to the race for her 5th year. "We love to earn our turkeys every year and I think everything it represents, the charities it supports is so fun!"

You can find more information about the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot by clicking here.