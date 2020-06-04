Thousands of protesters march to NOPD headquarters Thursday night

Image by WWL reporter Devin Bartolotta

NEW ORLEANS- Thousands of vocal, peaceful protesters marched to the NOPD headquarters Thursday evening in honor of George Floyd, the man who recently died at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement.

The crowd was followed by a long caravan of officers, armored vehicles, special ops dune buggies, motorcycles, and NOPD vehicles, WWL reports.

Congregation began at Duncan Plaza around 5 p.m. Several hundred people gathered and listened as one person spoke at a time.

Organizers encouraged everyone to stay together and protest peacefully as they did not want anyone to get hurt or die, WWL reporter Devin Bartolotta posted to Twitter. They also warned protesters not to take a knee with police and that all directions will come from them, not the police.

The New Orleans Police Department asked demonstrators to remain peaceful in a social media post.

"NOPD is saddened by the events that have led to this unrest and respects every person's right to protest social injustice. We ask we honor the memory of #georgefloyd in a peaceful manner," NOPD tweeted.

After marching over the Broad St. overpass, protesters arrived at the NOPD headquarters around 9 p.m.

Many stopped at the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

BROAD ST. & TULANE: Protestors have stopped @ Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. There are thousands and thousands and thousands of people here. Protests have remained peaceful. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/mv6fyc5jCj — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) June 5, 2020

The crowd dispersed at 9:45 p.m. and protesters plan to regroup Friday, June 5, at Jackson Square.