Thousands of Peach Bowl tickets still available, some at cheaper prices

ATLANTA - Most Tiger fans bought their Peach Bowl tickets weeks ago. But if you've waited till the last minute to buy game tickets you may be in some luck.

Of all the after Christmas sales you can find, this one may be the most appealing to tiger nation. Some ticket prices dropped by over 40 percent to see the Fighting Tigers in person this Saturday.

Stub Hub said that there are still around 6,000 tickets available for the showdown between #1 LSU and #4 Oklahoma.

When tickets first came out two weeks ago, the highest-priced club level ticket sat at $4,750. That highest price has now dropped to just under $3,000.

Stub Hub released the average ticket price as of Thursday - $399.

LSU was selling their 13,000 allotted tickets from $300 and up for club level seats, non-club level seats from $175 and up, and student tickets for $75.

You can now find club level seating for as low as $175, upper-level seats starting around $75 and standing room only tickets starting around $60.

If you're looking for a place to stay, Airbnb still has plenty of options. A single will cost you around around $40 per night, and $80 per night for an entire place.

But with less than two days until the semifinal playoff game, those tickets and rooms will get snatched up as quick as you can say "Geaux Tigers."

Even though there are some relatively low ticket prices this game has the highest average ticket price of the last five Peach Bowl games.