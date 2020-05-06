Thousands of dollars raised for families of two BRPD officers shot

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of dollars were raised on Wednesday for the families of Baton Rouge Police Officers Lt. Glenn Hutto and Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

They were both shot while trying to arrest a murder suspect almost two weeks ago. Hutto was killed and Maglone is still in the hospital recovering.

Volunteer staff hosted the event at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hundreds of people lined up in their cars and made their way through the parking lot of the restaurant to-go style. Servings of Crawfish Monica were sold for $10 and a dozen charbroiled oysters for $24.

The smell of those charbroiled oysters easily made its way outside Drago’s just around dinner time, tempting folks as they drove by the still fairly-new Baton Rouge restaurant.

“It’s really nice to have the grills going 100 miles per hour for a change after being down for almost eight weeks,” Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago's, said.

There was a greater purpose on everyone’s minds as each order was sold and sent out the door.

“One hundred percent of the sales are going towards the two police officers that were ambushed a couple of weeks ago from the BRPD,” Cvitanovich said.

Hutto was a 21-year veteran with the Baton Rouge Police Department. He died shortly after the shooting on April 26. His name has now been added to the fallen officers' memorial outside of BRPD Headquarters.

Maglone, a 7-year BRPD vet, is still recovering at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The response to Wednesday’s fundraiser was intense. Cars were lined up outside the parking lot by the time 4 o’clock rolled around.

“It looks like we're gonna cook probably about 600 to 700 dozen (orders of) charbroiled oysters. We’ve got 6 or 7 hundred portions of the Crawfish Monica. And then we’ve got a bunch of people who have come by and dropped some donations,” Cvitanovich said.

Many first responders and law enforcement personnel were among the sea of cars that drove up for their own order of oysters and pasta.

“These people here, everybody that’s coming out, they're coming out to support the families. The lagniappe for them is they’re gonna get a great meal to go along with it,” Cvitanovich said.

They, and everyone else who showed up, are appreciative for this meal and for the two men who put their lives on the line to protect them.

“At the end of the day, there are four kids that can’t hug their dad tonight,” Cvitanovich said.