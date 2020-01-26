Thousands lost power in Sunday storms

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of customers were left without power Sunday morning after sever weather passed over the Baton Rouge area.

Over 9,000 Entergy customers were without power across Louisiana as strong storms passed Sunday afternoon.

Around noon Sunday, Entergy said more than 1500 homes experienced loss of power in East Baton Rouge Parish. As of 1:30 p.m., just 66 customers are still witout power. Close to a thousand outages were also reported in nearby Ascension parish and 500 customers lost power in Livingston parish.

As the storm moved east, over 2,200 people lost power in Tangipahoa Parish.



Entergy said they're working to restore power, and expect most power outages to be back up before late tonight.

To see a list of power outages by parish, as well as an interactive map of current outages by street, visit the Entergy Louisiana website.