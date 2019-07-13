Thousands likely to spend Saturday night without power

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people lost power in the capital area Saturday as the region was slightly battered by Barry.

Wind blew trees into power lines and poles, resulting in pockets of outages in parishes across I-10.

At one point, Entergy reported more than 14,000 were impacted by outages in East Baton Rouge. As of late Saturday night, just shy of 12,000 were still without electricity. Less than 2,000 were without power in Ascension. Thousands more - nearly 6,000 - were in the dark in Assumption Parish. Roughly 2,000 more were without power in Iberville Parish.

Demco had far fewer outages as of late Saturday night - only slightly above 500 across its entire grid.

For most of Saturday, all of Morgan City was without power and by late Saturday, still 92% of St. Mary Parish was out. Generators from Baton Rouge were trucked in to get the sewer lift stations energized, officials said.

Entergy did not elaborate on when power would be restored.

"...Crews will respond to assess damage as soon as it is safe to do so," it reported to customers on its website.