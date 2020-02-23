43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade

4 hours 55 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 February 22, 2020 10:41 PM February 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- It's the 40th year that the Spanish Town parade covered the streets of the capital area in pink. 

10 of thousands of people lined the streets covering every inch of the route for a good time and even better throws. 
For many parade-goers they say you gotta get there early to get a good spot.

Corey Gatreaux head to route early in the morning, to put his tent in this spot. 

It's on the corner of North and 5th street, right across from platform where the judges are, who decide who has the best entry in the parade.

Everybody stops and shows their best showing right here in front of us, so it's nice, it's like the best place to be," Gatreaux said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days