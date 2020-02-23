Thousands gather the streets for the 40th Spanish Town parade

BATON ROUGE- It's the 40th year that the Spanish Town parade covered the streets of the capital area in pink.

10 of thousands of people lined the streets covering every inch of the route for a good time and even better throws.

For many parade-goers they say you gotta get there early to get a good spot.

Corey Gatreaux head to route early in the morning, to put his tent in this spot.

It's on the corner of North and 5th street, right across from platform where the judges are, who decide who has the best entry in the parade.

Everybody stops and shows their best showing right here in front of us, so it's nice, it's like the best place to be," Gatreaux said.