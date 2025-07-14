Thousands gather in Baton Rouge to celebrate the life and legacy of Jimmy Swaggart

BATON ROUGE - Family, friends, and longtime church members filled the pews of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge on Sunday to honor Reverend Jimmy Swaggart, the world-renowned televangelist who passed away earlier this month at the age of 90.

Attendees traveled from across the country, and even around the world, for the memorial - a testament to Swaggart’s decades-long global ministry.

“We're expecting a lot of people here coming from all over the world and just to come and honor him,” said Megan Kelly, spokeswoman for Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. “It's going to be an amazing celebration.”

Swaggart, known for his powerful preaching and gospel music, was remembered not only for the vast reach of his message but also for his personal devotion to faith. His family, surrounded by thousands of supporters, said their final goodbyes during an emotional service at the church he helped build from the ground up.

“The family, they're doing good. Yesterday was tough,” Kelly said. “What was really hard was at the very end—when they rolled his casket out for the last time. That was emotional because he's just left such a legacy. It's just been such an amazing time to sit underneath his leadership.”

From television screens in the 1980s to pulpits around the world, Swaggart's message reached millions. But those who knew him say he never wanted the spotlight for himself.

“I think he would want people to remember Jesus. That's what he was about,” Kelly said. “Yes, he was a larger-than-life figure. Yes, people loved him and wanted to follow him—but it was more of a ‘follow me as I follow Christ’ thing. I know without a shadow of a doubt, he would want people to remember the way he loved the Lord.”

Sunday's service wasn't just about remembering a man, it was about honoring a mission. a mission rooted in faith, and carried out for more than six decades.

“Today we celebrate the incredible legacy that was Reverend Jimmy Swaggart,” Kelly said. “For all the years he lived, he blessed millions and touched lives around the world.”