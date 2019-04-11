62°
Thousands expected at Nipsey Hussle's Los Angeles memorial

Thursday, April 11 2019
Source: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Rapper Nipsey Hussle will be mourned at a public memorial expected to draw thousands to the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the 21,000-seat downtown arena at 10 a.m. Thursday. No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

It will be live streamed on BET News' Facebook page.

Hussle was shot to death March 31 while standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where he grew up. A 25-mile procession of Hussle's casket through the streets of Los Angeles will follow the service.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was a father of two and was engaged to actress Lauren London. Eric R. Holder Jr., who is charged with killing Hussle, has pleaded not guilty.

