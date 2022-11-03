Powerball: 3 win big in Louisiana Wednesday night; $1.5B prize still up for grabs

It wasn't the coveted billion-dollar prize many people hoped for, but three Louisiana residents still scored big after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

According to the Louisiana Lottery website, two people won the $50,000 prize and one person won the $100,000 prize.

The $100,000 ticket was bought in Vinton. The $50,000 winners bought tickets in Natchitoches and Geismar.

With no one in the country claiming the Powerball jackpot, the winnings rocketed up to $1.5 billion, the third-highest prize in history.

The next drawing takes place on Saturday.