Thomas, Smart lead LSU Basketball past Mississippi State

STARKVILLE - A big scoring night from both Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas help lead LSU past Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Tigers knock down 13 three point shots and improve their record to 12-6 on the year.

Up next for the Tigers, the team will host #13 Tennessee on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.