Thomas, Smart lead LSU Basketball past Mississippi State
STARKVILLE - A big scoring night from both Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas help lead LSU past Mississippi State on Wednesday.
Anywhere on the floor is Cam Range— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 11, 2021
?? ESPNU pic.twitter.com/k07TfOYHj8
The Tigers knock down 13 three point shots and improve their record to 12-6 on the year.
Up next for the Tigers, the team will host #13 Tennessee on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
