This week will be a weather roller coaster, First a warm-up then a cool down

Cloudy skies will become rainy later today.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Between the clouds, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. Showers will be possible beginning in the afternoon and becoming more likely as the sun goes down. The showers will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow. Even with some rain, the temperatures overnight will be in the upper 50s.

Up Next: The rest of the 7-day forecast is quite the roller coaster. Tuesday looks mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. Rain will move through the entire area on Wednesday. It will start in the southernmost parishes and move north throughout the day. Between the scattered showers temperatures will be in the 70s once again. Thursday will be the rainiest day with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Temperatures on Thursday will still make a run at 70 degrees, but after the rain, cold air will rush in as we approach the weekend. Afternoon highs will be back in the 50s and overnight lows down in the 30s. We are still monitoring the chance for wintery precipitation associated with these chilly temperatures. The uncertainty is still high, but we are expecting the details to become more clear in the next couple of days. Stay with us as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!