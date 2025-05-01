This week in history: The flood of 1977

BATON ROUGE - This week in WBRZ's history, coverage continued of the 1977 flood that swept through the city.

The 1977 flood is the third-worst flood event on record as of May 2025. At the time, it was one of the worst floods on record and many compared it to a similar flood from the 1920s.

Areas that were dry at 8 a.m. the day of the rains were underwater by noon. Neighborhoods along the Amite River suffered severe water damage.

