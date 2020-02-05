This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade

'Bark in the Park' 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. CAAWS 'Mystic Krewe of Mutts' parade at 2:00 p.m. theme is 'Fairy Tails'

This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020 kicks off with 'Bark in the Park' from 10:00 a.m. To 4:00 p.m.

So, grab your friends and your fur babies to join the CAAWS 'Mystic Krewe of Mutts' parade for a day of fun.

This year's theme is "Fairy Tails."

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their pooch, and decorate a pet-sized mardi gras float and register to join in the parade!

There will also be contests for best costume, best float and best group theme.

Click here to pre-register before parade day and save a few bucks.