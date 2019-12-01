59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

This piece of LSU football history can't be found anywhere else

1 hour 40 minutes ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 December 01, 2019 5:50 PM December 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Fans will be able to remember the Tiger's undefeated football season with a piece of Death Valley.

LSU athletics announced that since they will replace the field and improve drainage in Tiger Stadium they'll begin to remove sod in the month-long project.  

Around 3500 square feet, or 15-20 pallets, amounting to more than 3,300 slabs of Tiger Stadium sod will be available Monday late afternoon at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box stadium for fans to pick up.

The slab will be free. Each slab will measure roughly 18”x24”. The sod is on a first come first serve basis and fans are asked to take no more than four slabs each. 

Fans can pick up slabs Monday at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box Stadium between 4-6 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days