This piece of LSU football history can't be found anywhere else

BATON ROUGE- LSU Fans will be able to remember the Tiger's undefeated football season with a piece of Death Valley.

LSU athletics announced that since they will replace the field and improve drainage in Tiger Stadium they'll begin to remove sod in the month-long project.

Around 3500 square feet, or 15-20 pallets, amounting to more than 3,300 slabs of Tiger Stadium sod will be available Monday late afternoon at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box stadium for fans to pick up.

The slab will be free. Each slab will measure roughly 18”x24”. The sod is on a first come first serve basis and fans are asked to take no more than four slabs each.

Fans can pick up slabs Monday at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box Stadium between 4-6 p.m.