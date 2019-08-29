Latest Weather Blog
'This ain't your mother's marijuana," surgeon general says
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug's use.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement Thursday. The warning comes as more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes or personal use. Adams says the science shows marijuana is harmful to the developing brains of teenagers and to the human fetus. The drug has also gotten stronger.
Adams says, "This ain't your mother's marijuana." Azar said President Donald Trump is donating part of his salary to pay for a promotional campaign to highlight the warning. The officials note that while state laws have changed legalizing marijuana, federal law hasn't.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Apartment complex damaged after overnight fire caused by possible lightning strike
-
Drainage and transportation director discusses flooding following Wednesday downpour
-
Huge scoreboard expands Zachary High School football program
-
Woman cited after failing to use blinker; warrant issued after repeated attempts...
-
Street flooding, power outages, lightning strikes reported during Wednesday's downpour