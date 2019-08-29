90°
'This ain't your mother's marijuana," surgeon general says

2 hours 21 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, August 29 2019 Aug 29, 2019 August 29, 2019 10:14 AM August 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug's use.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement Thursday. The warning comes as more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes or personal use. Adams says the science shows marijuana is harmful to the developing brains of teenagers and to the human fetus. The drug has also gotten stronger.

Adams says, "This ain't your mother's marijuana." Azar said President Donald Trump is donating part of his salary to pay for a promotional campaign to highlight the warning. The officials note that while state laws have changed legalizing marijuana, federal law hasn't.

