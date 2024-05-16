Third suspect sought in shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are seeking a third, teenage suspect after a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl injured.

Ja'den James, 17, of Tickfaw is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. He is believed to be connected to a shooting on Ed Brown Road Saturday that left the girl injured when a bullet made its way into her home. Officials said she was shot in her torso.

This comes after two arrests were made Monday: K'shune McGee, 23, and David Lee McGee, 19.

The shooting on Ed Brown Road was one of two in Livingston Parish. The other, a shooting on Dubois Lane, left a man injured.

The 11-year-old girl was reported to be in stable condition. There is a GoFundMe open to help her family with expenses and a prayer vigil scheduled for Wednesday night.