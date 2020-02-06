Third suspect in disturbing Livingston Parish rape case bonds out of jail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A third person arrested in a disturbing case involving allegations of child rape bonded out of the Livingston Parish jail Thursday.

Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee Melanie Curtin, 41, had been charged with first-degree rape and one count of video voyeurism in connection with incidents involving Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a couple who were charged with child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Curtin had been employed with the sheriff's office in 2011 and 2012.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement about her previous employment there:

"Melanie Curtin has not been employed with the Sheriff’s office since August 13, 2012. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for roughly 18 months in the tax department. She terminated her employment with this office on August 13, 2012."

Curtin's bond amount was $350,000, and GPS monitoring was a condition of her release. The sheriff's office says Absolute Best Bail Bonds, a commercial bonding company owned by David Babin, posted her bail.

