Third Southern student arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson; bond hearing scheduled

BATON ROUGE - A third Omega Psi Phi fraternity member was arrested for his alleged involvement in the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

Isaiah Smith, also a SU student, surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday and was booked for criminal felony hazing. His bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Smith's booking photo provided by BRPD

Smith is the son of Todd Smith, who owns California Hardwood. His business was leasing a space in the warehouse where the hazing allegedly happened. Both Smith and his son are fraternity members.

Isaiah Smith is the third fraternity member to be arrested. The first arrest in the case came Thursday night when student Caleb McCray was arrested for alleged criminal hazing and manslaughter. A second frat member, Kyle Thurman, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Baton Rouge Parish.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said that up to 10 people could be facing charges in Wilson's death.

According to an affidavit, Wilson and seven other Omega Psi Phi pledges were in the warehouse Feb. 26 for a "meeting." Pledges were instructed to change from their clothes into grey sweatsuits.

Documents say pledges were punched multiple times in the chest with boxing gloves by McCray, Thurman and Smith. After they were hit, the men were supposed to run to the back of the line to be hit again. Wilson collapsed after the fourth time he was punched by McCray and had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the men changed Wilson's clothes before they took him to get medical help. They reportedly left the hospital before BRPD officers could arrive. Police said no call was made to 911.