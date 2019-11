FINAL: Saints 34 beat the Buccaneers 17

TAMPA BAY - The New Orleans Saints travel to Tampa Bay to take on their NFC South rival, The Buccaneers.

The Saints, 7-2, are coming off a disappointing loss to The Atlanta Falcons last week where the offense only managed to score 9 points. They hope to bounce back with a big win against the Bucs.

Kickoff is at noon on Fox.