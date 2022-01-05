LSU losses Texas Bowl to Kansas State 42-20; Tigers have first losing season since 1999

In a bowl game like we have never seen before, the LSU Tigers lose the Texas Bowl to Kansas State 42-20. LSU only had 39 scholarship players, and had to play a wide receiver in Jontre Kirklin at quarterback.

Kirklin only attempted 11 passes in the game, having 138 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Tigers really couldn't get anything done offensively only having 308 yards.

On the other side, Kansas State did whatever they wanted on offense. The Wildcats had 442 yards, and 22 first downs. Quarterback Skylar Thompson had 259 yards, and 3 scores.

LSU ended the game with a 81 yard touchdown pass from Jontre Kirklin to Chris Hilton.

The Tigers were forced to play a lot of freshmen and inexperienced players. But these are reps that could be helpful for next season. As running back Corey Kiner had a solid game rushing for 53 yards on 14 attempts, and freshmen linebacker Greg Penn had 7 tackles on defense.

LSU finishes the season 6-7 and will have their first losing season since 1999.