Third of three suspects arrested in Mississippi killing

JaMichael Jenkins

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — The third of three suspects in a Mississippi killing has been arrested.

WLOX reports that JaMichael Jenkins was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals and Moss Point Police Department. The two agencies tracked Jenkins to a south Mississippi residence.

Jenkins faces a homicide charge in the shooting death 27-year-old Devonte Carson, who was killed on May 27 in Moss Point. Two other suspects, Anthony Rashawn Hunt and Nekila Michelle Davis, were also charged with homicide in Carson’s death.

Hunt was the first captured — after a five-hour standoff with authorities in New Orleans on June 11. He died in custody last week. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said he was found unresponsive at the jail and was taken to a hospital. The local coroner has not released an official cause of death. The sheriff’s office said there were no visible injuries or signs of self harm and the sheriff’s news release said the hospital’s preliminary examination indicated he suffered cardiac arrest.

All three suspects are accused of being involved in the shooting of Carson following a late night confrontation. Investigators talked to witnesses who said trouble started when an SUV drove up to the area and two men got out. The driver of the vehicle was a woman, said witnesses.

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting or said what caused the confrontation.