Third Annual December to Remember takes place at North Sherwood Forest Community Park
BATON ROUGE - Councilman Darryl Hurst of District 5 hosted the third annual "A December to Remember: A Christmas Tree Lighting Festival" on Sunday at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
The event invited residents from across Baton Rouge to enjoy an evening filled with food, rides and musical performances.
"While it’s fun, it is driven by economic growth in North Baton Rouge and bringing resources to a community that needs them to make sure that we have family experience all over our City-Parish," Councilman Darryl Hurst said.
The festival featured ice skating, snow, pictures with Santa and the official lighting of the Christmas tree.
"The festival continues its mission of bringing joy, connection and resources to North Baton Rouge, creating a safe and uplifting space where families can celebrate the season and strengthen community pride."
