51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Third accident occurs on MSR Bridge moments after it reopens

7 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 5:38 AM January 31, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Two early morning accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge resulted in the temporary closure of I-10 West, and as of 7:29 a.m. both were cleared.

But moments after the Mississippi River Bridge was opened, another accident occurred at the upslope of the bridge.  

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a total of four cars were involved in the earliest crash that occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near LA 1 on I-10W. 

This accident was a hit and run that left three people with injuries; the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Baton Rouge police say the accident that occurred shortly after the bridge was reopened involved five vehicles and did not result in any injures. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days