Third accident occurs on MSR Bridge moments after it reopens

WEST BATON ROUGE - Two early morning accidents on the Mississippi River Bridge resulted in the temporary closure of I-10 West, and as of 7:29 a.m. both were cleared.

But moments after the Mississippi River Bridge was opened, another accident occurred at the upslope of the bridge.

THE NIGHTMARE CONTINUES: Left and center lanes now blocked on upslope of the bridge WB, JUST as the bridge opened up, cars crashed. pic.twitter.com/gVHJn9fUzf — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) January 31, 2020

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a total of four cars were involved in the earliest crash that occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near LA 1 on I-10W.

This accident was a hit and run that left three people with injuries; the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Baton Rouge police say the accident that occurred shortly after the bridge was reopened involved five vehicles and did not result in any injures.