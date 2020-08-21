'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle

BATON ROUGE - District Judge "Chip" Moore says it's a miracle he's recovering following a month-long fight with COVID-19.

Moore, who sits on the 19th JDC bench, was admitted to the ICU at Our Lady of the Lake on July 2.

"Almost immediately after they saw my oxygen rate, they put me on a vent," Moore recalls. "I was there for, I don't know, a month. I don't really remember anything during the vent time."

During that month in the ICU, Moore says he was inches from death three times, as his body was shutting down and not responding to treatment. Eventually, a convalescent plasma transfusion proved successful, and over the past few weeks his condition has steadily improved. After enough progress, he was able to move from the ICU to a regular room on August 4. However, his recovery is far from over.

"The amount of damage to my lungs is extensive, Moore said. "It just takes time."

Moore, who hopes to be discharged within the next two weeks, still has numbness in some fingers and is continuing to gain strength to walk again, thanks in part to three hours of physical therapy daily. It hasn't been hard to focus on getting healthier, because the fact that he's still alive is motivation enough.

"I feel like if God saved me in C-ICU, I owe it to him to do the best that I can," Moore said. "God helps those who help themselves. So I'm trying to do my part."

Part of that effort, he says, is wearing a mask.

"The minute I leave this hospital, even though they say I have antibodies and I don't have to worry about it, no one will ever see me in the public without a mask on," Moore said.

He's also asking everyone else to do the same, while also realizing anyone can end up in the same position he was, on the verge of death.

"Think about other people," Moore said. "Think about your family. I have a brand new grandson, I almost missed seeing him grow up. He's about to turn one year old. It's not anything I did on purpose. People just need to be extra cautious and think beyond the minute, think long term."

Moore is looking forward to returning to his Zachary home, and eventually back to work. He also wants to get back on his bike, and one day participate in another triathlon.