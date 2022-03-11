Thieves used stolen credit card to buy gas in Port Allen, deputies say

PORT ALLEN - Two people are wanted after allegedly using a stolen credit card to purchase gas Monday morning.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday that the suspects stole a wallet at the Port Allen Walmart around 10 a.m. Monday, March 7.

The suspects then drove to the Circle K gas station on LA 1 in Port Allen, and they used the victim's credit card to buy gas, deputies say.

The vehicle used is a 2000 to 2004 Nissan Xterra with front-end damage, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities released surveillance images of the individuals and vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on the theft should call West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office detectives at 225-382-5241.