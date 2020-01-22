Thieves stealing emission-controlling devices from vehicles in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A string of thefts involving catalytic converters has occurred in St. Tammany Parish during the month of January.

Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices that reduce toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas.

Because of their accessible location on vehicles and the fact that they're made of precious metals including platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold, they're often targeted by thieves.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says this has become a problem since December 19, as a total of eight catalytic converters or other exhaust-related parts have been stolen from parked vehicles at businesses in West St. Tammany.

In addition to these thefts, a burglar attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a local vehicle dealership.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.