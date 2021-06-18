80°
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood
DENHAM SPRINGS- Multiple thieves were caught on camera stealing packages in broad daylight.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office released pictures of two unknown suspects stealing packages from the front porches of homes off Lockhart Road this past week.
Videos and pictures shared by the sheriff's office show the suspects driving a 2016 model grey or white Nissan Sentra or Altima.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241.
