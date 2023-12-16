57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thieves cut power to Hammond Dollar General in heist; police seeking identities

Saturday, December 16 2023
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying three shoplifting suspects.

According to the police, on Wednesday, two black males entered the Dollar General store on Pumpkin Center Road just before 7:30 p.m. and proceeded to load a basket with merchandise. A short while later, a third male entered the store and the trio systematically cut the power from the store, allowing one of them to exit the store with the basket out of the back of the store.

Anyone with information should call 985-902-2043 or submit an anonymous tip at  1-800-554-5245.

