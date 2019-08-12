Thief wanted after cigarettes, beer stolen from gas station

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a man who stole items from an Ascension Parish gas station last week.

According to the sheriff's office, the theft happened on August 7 at Popingo's on Perkins Road in Prairieville. The unidentified man walked out of the store with cigarettes and beer. He fled the scene in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

The man is described as being between 50 and 60 years old and approximately 5'9". At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing an orange shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636.