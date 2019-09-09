Thief sneaks through office, makes off with stolen debit card

BATON ROUGE - Surveillance cameras at a local dermatologist's office captured a thief doing her best to go unnoticed as she looked for valuables to take.

The Baton Rouge Police Department shared photos of the woman peeking around corners and slinking down a hallway at the Dermatology Clinic on O'Donovan Drive.

Police say the woman stole an access card from an employee's purse and went on to use it to make $1,450 in purchases at area businesses.

Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 225-389-3871.