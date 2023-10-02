Thief drove off with ATV after taking test drive at Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who took an ATV on a test drive and never returned to pay for it.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim had listed the ATV for sale when they were contacted by the suspect. The two met at a park off Hooper Road, and the victim allowed the thief to test drive the vehicle.

The man drove away on the ATV and did not return to pay the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-8784.