Thibodaux police officer charged in use of force arrest

THIBODAUX - A police officer was taken into custody Friday after an investigation surrounding one of his prior arrests in August.

Thibodaux Police Department charged 38-year-old Paul Thibodeaux with malfeasance in office, injuring public records and second-degree battery.

The department said Thibodeaux "violated policy and state criminal law while conducting an arrest on August 27, 2021."

Thibodeaux was arrested Friday and later released after posting a $30,000.00 bond.

Chief Zeringue stated, “We were notified of allegations of wrongdoing by one of our Patrol Sergeants, Paul Thibodeaux. As the investigation progressed, a warrant was obtained. Thibodeaux has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending a loudermill hearing. “This is not just a violation of the law and agency policy, but a violation of the community trust.” Chief Zeringue continued. “Trustworthiness is one of our core values, and a cornerstone that the culture of this agency is built upon. It was a promise that if something was ever identified that violated the trust of those we serve, it would be dealt with and the wrongdoer would be held accountable.” Chief Zeringue added, “We hope that this serves as an example that the Thibodaux Police Department will not tolerate this type of conduct and will hold ourselves accountable.”