Thibodaux man arrested after allegedly killing his infant daughter

2 hours 8 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, September 28 2021 Sep 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 7:12 PM September 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

THIBODAUX - A man was arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were asked by the mother to check on 11-month-old Zabria Guidry. Deputies talked to Jake Guidry, Zabria's father, who said his daughter died after he hit her too hard.

Deputies found Zabria's body in the back of Guidry's car.

Jake Guidry was charged with second-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

