Thibodaux man accused of kidnapping, robbing girlfriend at gunpoint

THIBODAUX - A man accused of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping has been apprehended, according to the Thibodaux Police Department (TPD).

TPD announced Saturday that 25-year-old Kendall Franklin was arrested in connection with a Friday morning armed robbery incident.

The female victim told police she'd been attacked, held against her will and threatened with a gun as her attacker forced her to withdraw $ 800.00 in cash from her bank.

The woman also told authorities she knew the suspect, and identified him as a close friend named Kendall Franklin.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crime they learned Franklin fled on foot. So, they quickly began to search for him and found him in the 400 block of Plantation Road.

Officers say as they approached, they saw Franklin attempt to discard a firearm, but the weapon was quickly recovered, along with $800.00 in cash.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a physical altercation took place at an apartment complex outside the City Limits of Thibodaux, and the fight resulted in Franklin forcing the woman to drive to a bank located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

This is where he allegedly held her at gunpoint and demanded that she withdraw $800.00 in cash.

Police say the woman, scared for her life, then drove directly from the bank to the Thibodaux Police Department with Franklin still in the vehicle.

Thibodaux Police say they worked with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the domestic incident that led to the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery incident.

Franklin was arrested on charges of armed robbery with use of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping and additional charges of battery of a dating partner with strangulation.

Police say he was booked and brought to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he is being held on a $600,000.00 bond.