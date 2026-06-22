Thibodaux couple faces combined 83 bestiality charges, sheriff's office says

THIBODAUX — A Thibodaux couple was arrested on combined 83 bestiality charges, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Hailey Mire, 24, faces 47 counts of sexual abuse of animal and obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $520,000. Babin faces 36 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, and his bond was set at $360,000.

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Phillip Babin allegedly struck 24-year-old Hailey Mire's daughter in the face with a curtain rod. Babin was arrested on May 16 on a second-degree cruelty to a juvenile charge, but was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

While investigating the incident, detectives searched the couple's home. The sheriff's office said investigators found videos of sexual acts involving a dog on a device owned by Babin and Mire.

The two were subsequently arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on June 17.