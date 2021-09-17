Thibodaux area teachers organize supply drive for Ida-impacted schools

Bayou Bouef Elementary took on over a foot of water after Hurricane Ida (August 2021)

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Area teachers are helping after a Louisiana community’s only school had over a foot of water inside after Hurricane Ida struck last month.

Levees, though elevated in recent years, breached and teachers from the neighboring community of Chackbay decided they had to help their colleagues at Bayou Bouef Elementary, just south of Lake Des Allemands in Lafourche Parish, KATC-TV reported.

“I saw pictures of what the school looked like and felt bad for the students, but also for the teachers,” said Tiffany Thibodaux, a Chackbay Elementary teacher, who has several coworkers who live in the Bayou Bouef community. “I know how much money we put into getting our rooms ready for the school year.”

Thibodaux began her supply drive with the help of former teacher and friend, Erica Richard, and a Facebook post.

“I made a post on Facebook and before I knew it, it blew up! Our goals was to help one school, Bayou Boeuf, but after the response, I’m hoping we can help all the schools in lower Lafourche,” she said.

Katie Vicknair, a paraprofessional from Chackbay Elementary, is selling shirts for the event, scheduled Saturday at the old Chackbay Firestation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Many teachers and employees from other schools are coming together to help. I was asked to make shirts with logos for the schools of these employees attending the supply drive. Half of the proceeds from shirt sales will be donated and used to purchase supplies for the hardest hit schools in the area,” she said.

Organizers of the drive, where uniforms and other supplies will be accepted, hope it will give parents one less thing to worry about: school supplies.

“Lafourche is a strong parish; I love seeing our community come together in a time of need,” Vicknair said.