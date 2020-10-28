They're getting a turn lane! Hwy 42 neighborhood feeling left out, gets results

PRAIRIEVILLE - A neighborhood worried they'd been left out of a construction project is worrying no more.

Less than 24 hours after Monday's 2 On Your Side story aired, Belinda Cook learned her street, Billy Boulevard would be getting a left-hand turn lane.

"We are very excited and pleasantly surprised," Belinda Cook said. "I was not expecting it to happen as quickly as it did."

The Highway 42 construction project in Ascension Parish is scheduled to be complete in March 2021. The project, designed to improve congestion with safety in mind, has several j-turns along the corridor to minimize left turns which can lead to crashes. There are many areas along Highway 42 to make a left-hand turn, except for Billy Boulevard.

"Safety for the residents, safety for the kids, safety for the cars, and I thought, 'how ironic that the very thing that they promoted we were not a part of that by being left out of that left-hand turn,'" Cook said.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side learned the Department of Transportation and Development is making a change and now incorporating a turn lane for movements to Billy Boulevard. DOTD says crews will have to remove a portion of the raised median to build that turn lane.

Cook says it's a big change from the current turn-around spot, where vehicles continue to make a dangerous u-turn.

"It's extremely dangerous," she said. "Somebody's going to get broadsided, somebody's going to get hurt."

Cook is glad she spoke up quickly about the issue along Highway 42 and is happy with DOTD's reaction. She is thankful to her two state representatives, Tony Bacala and Clay Schexnayder, as well as 2 On Your Side.

The new left-turn lane at Billy Boulevard will be put in between now and March 2021.