There goes the commute; I-10 W delays

BATON ROUGE - There are delays on I-10 West from an earlier closure at Siegen Lane.

State traffic monitors reported the closure was due to vehicle recovery operations. Traffic was stopped toward Highland Road. The average speed of vehicles as of 2:15 p.m. was about 20 mph.

State traffic cameras showed a large amount of congestion. People were attempting to exit the interstate to go around the closure.

Monitor congestion using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology HERE.

