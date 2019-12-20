56°
Latest Weather Blog
There goes the commute; I-10 W delays
BATON ROUGE - There are delays on I-10 West from an earlier closure at Siegen Lane.
State traffic monitors reported the closure was due to vehicle recovery operations. Traffic was stopped toward Highland Road. The average speed of vehicles as of 2:15 p.m. was about 20 mph.
State traffic cameras showed a large amount of congestion. People were attempting to exit the interstate to go around the closure.
Monitor congestion using WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology HERE.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
60-foot gator bonfire set to lead the way for Papa Noel
-
Crowd erupts as Joe Burrow walks across stage for LSU graduation
-
Shocking video shows thief speed away, drag woman along car for 75...
-
Raising Canes River Center transforms into winter wonderland for the holidays
-
Treasured pictures thought lost found on stolen camera, returned to family by...