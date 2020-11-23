50°
Theft of mammoth proportions: Agency seeks stolen tusk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A federal agency in Alaska wants the public's help to solve a mammoth theft.
The Bureau of Land Management says someone stole a 100-pound mammoth tusk from the Campbell Creek Science Center, an interpretive center in east Anchorage. The woolly mammoth is Alaska's official state fossil.
The BLM in a release says the tusk was on display when the center was burglarized March 8. The tusk is about 5.5 feet long. It is 8 inches in diameter on the large end and 6 inches in diameter at the narrow end.
The dark- and light-brown mottled tusk is curved. The BLM says generations of schoolchildren and other visitors have viewed the tusk. The agency is offering a $500 reward for its return.
