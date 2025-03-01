73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Theatre Baton Rouge will not run for an 80th season due to financial situation

2 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 1:52 PM March 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — After its shortened 79th season ends in late March, Theatre Baton Rouge will no longer produce shows or educational programming because it can't afford to continue.

The announcement came in an email to patrons Saturday morning, less than a week before the theatre's production of "Xanadu" is scheduled to begin.

The theatre has been struggling financially since the pandemic, and even with a special fundraising campaign this past fall, cannot afford to have an 80th season.

"There is no feasible path that allows us to keep creating art under these financial constraints," the email said. "This is a decision we never wanted to make, and we do so with profound sadness, loss, and grief"

Theatre staff and cast members have been told about the shutdown. The theatre is planning to contact season subscribers and customers regarding ticket options.

Trending News

"Xanadu" starts March 7 and runs through March 23. Tickets to that show are available here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days