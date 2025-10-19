The Whitney Plantation displays new exhibit 'Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I'll go'

WALLACE— The Whitney Plantation is showcasing its newest exhibit, "Indigeaux: Yes, Spirit. I'll go," celebrating indigo and its earliest enslaved producers and artisans.

The exhibit curated by Queen Leia Lewis honors enslaved Africans' skill and labor that helped transform indigo into one of the most valuable crops in Louisiana.

Indigo plants have been cultivated and used for dye in West Africa for many centuries. During the American Revolutionary War, indigo accounted for 25 percent of all exports from the American Colonies.

The exhibit will be on display until the end of the year, on Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Admission is free to the public.