'The View' co-hosts pulled from live show mid-segment due to testing positive for COVID

The View's Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 show was upset when a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was derailed and two of the show’s co-hosts, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were asked to leave mid-broadcast due to testing positive for COVID.

Long-time fans of ABC's 'The View' have seen a number of surprising unscripted moments unfold on the 24-year-old show, but Friday morning, an unprecedented COVID-era situation played out in front of a live audience.

Hostin and Navarro were asked to leave the anchor desk in the middle of the live show, and the remaining anchor, Joy Behar was momentarily confused about what was happening.

very awkward situation on The View as Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro appear to have tested positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/gyBF3CFRwX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 24, 2021

After Hostin and Navarro were taken off-stage, Behar began to introduce Vice President Harris before producers interrupted her mid-sentence and asked her to introduce a commercial break instead.

Behar joked her way through the awkward moment and after the commercial break, it was explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive for COVID.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris, who had planned to join the table, was instead interviewed remotely from another room inside ABC's building about 10 minutes before the show wrapped.

Behar suggested these were “breakthrough cases” and told viewers that both Navarro and Hostin were vaccinated.

An explanation has yet to be provided as to why these test results came in while the broadcast was underway.

Much of the remaining hour remained upbeat, with Behar, at one point, speaking about the ability to save a situation by thinking on one’s feet.

During the Vice President's make-shift interview, Harris said, “Sunny and Ana are strong women, and I know they’re fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines really make all the difference.”

'The View' has reportedly invited Vice President Harris to return for a full interview.