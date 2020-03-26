The University of Louisiana at Lafayette confirms one virus case among students

LAFAYETTE – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette confirmed that one of its students tested positive for novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

The school issued a university-wide statement Wednesday offering additional details about the case. Dr. Joseph Savoie, University President, said the student does not live on campus and was not a student resident this semester.

The notice went on to say the student was asymptomatic while on campus, which seems to suggest a reduced chance of their ability to transfer the virus to others.

Public health officials have been communicating with any university students, staff, or faculty who may have had direct contact with the student and these individuals have been asked to self-isolate and monitor their health for the next 14 days .

As of Thursday morning there are 20 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Lafayette Parish, and no deaths have been reported.