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The Town of Kentwood reopens community center park following upgrades to the facility

2 hours 47 minutes ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 12:36 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD — The Town of Kentwood reopened a park that was previously closed for upgrades on Monday.

The Kentwood Community Center Mini Park on Avenue F was previously closed for two months as upgrades to the facility were made. 

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The town hosted a ceremony to celebrate the park's reopening on Monday. The upgrades were a combined effort between the Town of Kentwood, the Kentwood Chamber of Commerce and Kentwood's Recreation Program Department. 

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